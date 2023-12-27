Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,328 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 568,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 168,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 265,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

