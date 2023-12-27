Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Shares of AON stock opened at $289.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.70. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

