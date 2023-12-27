Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $337.39 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

