Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $339,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

