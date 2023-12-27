Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 56,639 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,724,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,424,718.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 247,428 shares of company stock worth $8,843,008 in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.