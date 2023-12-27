Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

