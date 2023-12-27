Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $351,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Moderna Trading Up 2.6 %

MRNA stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $207.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,856. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

