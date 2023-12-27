Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBA opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $2.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

