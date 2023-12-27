Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 314,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.