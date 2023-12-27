Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $570.81 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.70. The firm has a market cap of $541.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

