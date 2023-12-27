Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 274 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.57, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

