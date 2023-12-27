Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 668,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,226,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $163.48.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

