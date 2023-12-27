ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for 0.9% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 178,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. 8,632 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

