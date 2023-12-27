Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.59 and last traded at $39.59. Approximately 26,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 528,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Prothena

Prothena Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $981,250. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.