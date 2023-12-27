Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

