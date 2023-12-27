QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.
Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.