Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Qualys makes up 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.39% of Qualys worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,892,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $14,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock worth $3,758,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,202. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

