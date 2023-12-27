Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 2.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $26,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.25.

PWR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.03. 215,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

