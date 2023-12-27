Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,839 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Quanta Services stock remained flat at $214.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 88,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,136. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

