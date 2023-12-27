Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Quest PharmaTech Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.63.

About Quest PharmaTech

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

