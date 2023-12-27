Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 14670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$1.10 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of C$1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0100295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

