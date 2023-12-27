QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QNST. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

QNST stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $332,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

