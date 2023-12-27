Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Holdings Cut by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,761 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RYN. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 228,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.12%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

