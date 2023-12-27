RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 4,503 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

