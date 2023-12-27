RDA Financial Network Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

