RDA Financial Network Sells 171 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

