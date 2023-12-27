Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.55. 1,554,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,026,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Redfin Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.63.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,714 shares of company stock worth $641,975. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Redfin by 3,238.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

