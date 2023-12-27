Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,603 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

