Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,752.44 ($34.97).

REL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($41.55) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, November 10th. Investec upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.21) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.39) to GBX 3,170 ($40.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.20) to GBX 2,860 ($36.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

REL stock opened at GBX 3,076 ($39.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,277 ($28.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,206 ($40.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,985.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,762.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,379.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

