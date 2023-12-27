ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.68

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 26454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.92 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,897,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after buying an additional 1,731,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 335,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,653,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 78,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $13,962,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

