Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Down 5.8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RFP) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.41 and last traded at C$29.43. 356,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average session volume of 31,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.23.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.