Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 101,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 220,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -2.01.

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

