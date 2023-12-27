Reviewing City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 24.64% 24.90% 1.75% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Merchants Bancorp and City Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.36%.

24.6% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and City Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $606.77 million 3.07 $219.72 million $5.18 8.31 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats City Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator. Its Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

