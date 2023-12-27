Reviewing Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$5.66 million ($0.06) -18.83 Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 1.36 -$60.83 million ($2.90) -0.77

Platinum Group Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -11.62% -11.11% Hycroft Mining N/A -132.04% -25.01%

Summary

Platinum Group Metals beats Hycroft Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals



Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining



Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

