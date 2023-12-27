RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

