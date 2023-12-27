RFG Holdings Inc. Buys 39,881 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 141.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 13.8% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.55. 3,246,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,416,395. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $411.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.69.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

