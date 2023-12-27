RFG Holdings Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

RFG Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up about 0.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 95,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,474. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

