RFG Holdings Inc. Invests $3.80 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 2.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 31,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,506. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3877 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

