RFG Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 473,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,000. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF accounts for 7.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

HYBL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 22,830 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

