RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 74,782 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Piedmont Office Realty Trust makes up about 0.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $890.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

