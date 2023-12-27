Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 78,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 65,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Rightmove Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

