Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,872 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 344.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 39.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth about $7,866,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 123.8% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 732,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

