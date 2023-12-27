Robert G. Krestakos Sells 3,800 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,035. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,113,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after buying an additional 462,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 1,275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

