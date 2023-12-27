Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

