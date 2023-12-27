Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys Shares of 3,201 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

