RS Group (LON:RS1) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,134.91

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,134.91 ($14.42) and last traded at GBX 831.20 ($10.56), with a volume of 474993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825.80 ($10.49).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.94) to GBX 840 ($10.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.90).
Get Our Latest Analysis on RS Group
RS Group Trading Up 0.7 %
RS Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. RS Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,400.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 22,500 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.22) per share, for a total transaction of £145,575 ($184,974.59). 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About RS Group
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
