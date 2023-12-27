RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lessened by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 2,185,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,531. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

