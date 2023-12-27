RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

