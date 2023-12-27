Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Sachem Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.3%.
NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $3.98.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
