Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Saga Communications Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SGA opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.